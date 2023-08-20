A snackable guide on careers

In such a scenario, any book that starts out with the premise of wanting to provide practical, actionable information about careers is always welcome. Authors Sonali Shetty and Venkatesh Raghavendra have done well to keep the 100-odd page guide snackable. Divided into three sections with a special additional section on the mysterious-sounding ‘Katamari Damacy’ (yes, do find out what that is!), the writing has been kept to the point, with enough anecdotes and examples to cater to short attention spans and presumably busy lives of those looking to build or change careers. Especially worth a read are the short chapters on EQ (Emotional Quotient) and why hope is not a strategy.