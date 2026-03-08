A solitary pursuit of the unattainable

<p class="bodytext">Gao Xingjian’s Soul Mountain, first published in Chinese in 1990 and translated into English by Mabel Lee in 2000, is not an easy read. In fact, it’s one of those books that seem to give meat to the argument that the Nobel Literature Prize committee tends to reward little-known writers whose works could never be classified as page-turners. Gao won the award in 2000, becoming the first Chinese author to do so. The committee commended him “for an œuvre of universal validity, bitter insights and linguistic ingenuity, which has opened new paths for the Chinese novel and drama.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Soul Mountain is a deeply personal narrative, inspired by Gao’s own journeys in 1983 through Sichuan province and along the Yangtze River following a lung cancer diagnosis that turned out to be false and increasing persecution by the authorities for his non-conformist work that they claimed to be “pernicious” and causing “spiritual pollution”. The manuscript was the one he carried with him when he left for Paris in 1987, in permanent exile from the country of his birth.</p>.'Called by the Hills' book: Learning to listen.<p class="bodytext">That homeland, with its rich and complicated history, folktales, and political and environmental upheavals, is woven into the narrative of Soul Mountain. The chapters, short, chaotic and brutal, mostly alternate between two figures — the “I”, a direct stand-in for the author and who, like Gao, has just been wrongly diagnosed with lung cancer and a “You” who is also the author, but at a remove. The two characters diverge in their quests — while the “I” inhabits a real landscape (the Qinghai-Tibetan highlands, the Sichuan basin), the “You” seems to be moving in an alternate reality in pursuit of a mountain called Lingshan (the Soul Mountain of the title), one conjured up in the imagination of the “I”. “You”, in turn, creates a female companion or companions, and there are various sexual encounters and tall tales exchanged between the lovers that capture obscure parts of the brutal political history of the land and the subjugation of its most vulnerable residents.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At times it can be overwhelming — the vignettes of Chinese history, the Buddhist and Daoist religious philosophising, tricky shamans and vengeful goddesses and violent pandas, the ways in which the self and the environment (the forests, the rivers) have been forced to submit to authoritarian rule. As “I” wanders among his people and finds himself to be even more alienated, he despairs: “The self is in fact the source of mankind’s misery.” It’s no wonder, in a desire to dispel with his acute loneliness that “I” invents the “You” and more than halfway through the book, Gao/ “I” sets out his reasons for doing so: “In this lengthy soliloquy you are the object of what I relate, a myself who lists intently to me — you are simply my shadow.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">In these times when readers’ attention spans tend to be diminished, does it make sense to recommend a book as dense and demanding as Soul Mountain? I’d say yes — the short chapters can be read quickly, and even if at first it confounds the reader, sticking with it ensures that the writer’s intention, to show how even the most oppressive political regimes cannot destroy the artistic imagination but instead seem to fire it up, makes itself apparent. Surrender to Gao’s voice — or rather the multiplicity of his voices — in Soul Mountain and you’re in for a strange, unforgettable adventure, quite unlike any other in 20th-century literature.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">That One Book</span> <span class="italic">is a monthly column that does exactly what it says — it takes up one great classic and tells you why it is (still) great. </span><span class="italic">The author is a writer and communications professional. She blogs at saudha.substack.com</span></p>