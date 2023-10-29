A staunch refusal to look away

Eventually, David makes his way to France where he meets Hella and starts a relationship with her. She decides to go to Spain for a few months and at a loss to know what to do and also running short of money, he meets an acquaintance, Jacques, an older Belgian-American businessman and together they take in the Parisian nightlife. It is at a bar owned by the aristocratic Guillaume that David meets Giovanni who’s a bartender there. Giovanni himself is from Italy and he has a small room that’s in a constant state of squalor. The two fall in love — or at least it’s full-hearted love on the part of Giovanni while David continues to withhold full affection.