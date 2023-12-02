A story woven with sadness and anger

Sharma’s debut is charming in the way he manages to pivot his story through a variety of perspectives. We have Jyoti, who lost sight when she was a child but now manages to get through her day despite other people’s constant patronising attitude. She senses the hurt in Varun and tries her best to be the calm, reassuring figure of authority for him while being badgered by a truckload of responsibilities. Next, there is Usha, who is perpetually annoyed with everything around her and often rebukes Jyoti for not listening to her. She cries at the mention of the dead daughter but seeks solace in her dog, Poppy. Surprisingly, there are chapters narrated from Poppy’s point of view, where the dog can sniff Varun ‘ripe with grief’. Poppy follows Varun in the colony through the crack and yelps for help when he finds a shadow issuing a threat to him. Like the cancerous crow speaking like death in Madie Mortimer’s Maps Of Our Spectacular Bodies, the shadows in the colony attach themselves to the bodies of each of the family members.