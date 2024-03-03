A treasure trove of insights

The Changing Mediascape is an account of his life in journalism. BRP was a reporter who looked for stories, got them and told them well. He had an eye for detail and did not fail to dot his i’s and cross his t’s. He was a commentator and editor who explained and interpreted news to readers as well as a consultant for the television media. It is difficult to find a person who has so many facets to his personality. In his book, BRP describes the story of his journalistic life with details of the news events that he handled in various capacities. He has an extraordinary memory and even the smallest details of events which took place decades ago and personalities who figured in them are recollected in detail and even in chronological order. We get conversations in direct speech from 50 years ago and events as they unfolded in place and time. He does not lose the big picture either.