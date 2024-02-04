A woman feisty and a wife dutiful

She is also acutely aware of her status as a rakshasi. It does not matter that her father was a Gandharva; she is still a rakshasi to an outsider. She tries to rally for the rights of her people, and convince the Pandavas that they are not the savage forest dwellers the men think they are. Her arguments are unsubtle and fiery, and she is a firm believer in equal rights. An Arya’s culture is not hers, but this does not give them the right to believe rakshasas are barbaric, she declares.