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'Absolute Jafar' book review: Remembrances that travel across borders

In Banerjee’s hands, the city becomes an archive of feeling, where the aftershocks of history linger not in monuments, but in everyday memories, writes Anjali Chauhan.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 20:40 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 20:40 IST
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