'Absolute Jafar' book review: Remembrances that travel across borders

<p class="bodytext">Borders announce themselves with barbed wire and checkpoints, their authority marked unmistakably on maps and in the language of geopolitics. But these very borders often work more quietly, settling into the routines of everyday life — into the paperwork that governs marriage, the long choreography of visas and travel, and the stories families tell children about where they come from. In Absolute Jafar, Sarnath Banerjee turns his attention to these quieter manifestations of geographies of the nation-states.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The graphic novel traces how the political divide between India and Pakistan persists not only as a territorial fact but as an intimate condition, shaping love, parenthood, memory, and the fragile inheritance of belonging. Banerjee is particularly attentive to the mundane infrastructures through which borders make themselves felt, forms to be filled, waiting rooms to be endured, and immigration counters where lives are briefly reduced to documents. In these bureaucratic encounters, possibility narrows almost imperceptibly, revealing how the afterlife of the border continues to inhabit the textures of ordinary life long after the grand narratives of nation and Partition have faded into the background.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Threaded through this intimate cartography is a deep preoccupation with cities and the fragile memories they hold. Banerjee returns to the urban landscapes that have long animated his work. Delhi, Karachi, and other cities appear less as fixed locations than as emotional terrains shaped by movement, separation, and recollection. The cities in the novel are remembered as much as they are inhabited, filtered through nostalgia, anecdotes, and fragments of family lore.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Streets, cafes, and neighbourhoods become repositories of personal and political histories, quietly absorbing the weight of migrations, departures, and estranged intimacies. What emerges is a subtle yet humorous meditation on inheritance, about how memories travel across borders even when bodies cannot. How the stories adults carry, of cities once lived in, friendships interrupted, and homes left behind, become part of the imaginative world their children grow up inhabiting. In Banerjee’s hands, the city becomes an archive of feeling, where the aftershocks of history linger not in monuments or official records, but in everyday recollections that refuse to settle neatly within the lines of maps or grand narratives.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Innovatively, “walking” is one of the novel’s quiet narrative methods. Not only does the protagonist, Brighu, adore walking, but also much of Absolute Jafar unfolds through movement on foot, with the characters drifting through neighbourhoods, lingering on streets, relaxing in parks, where memories seem to surface unexpectedly. These walks are rarely purposeful in the conventional sense; instead, they allow the narrative to wander across time and place, gathering fragments of conversation, historical anecdotes, and visual detail along the way. For Banerjee, walking becomes a way of reading the city, an unhurried practice of noticing how personal memory and political history settle into the urban landscape. The slow pace of the graphic form reinforces this rhythm.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The illustrations stretch moments of observation, allowing readers to dwell on small gestures and passing scenes that might otherwise go unnoticed. Through these meandering journeys, the novel suggests that cities are not simply inhabited but continually interpreted, their meanings assembled through the everyday act of moving through them.</p>.<p class="bodytext">If the novel begins with the bureaucratic architecture of the nations, it ends by dwelling on the quieter, more ambiguous condition of diaspora, of lives stretched between nations, languages, and histories. In Banerjee’s telling, migration is not only a story of departure but of ongoing negotiation, of learning to inhabit unfamiliar streets while carrying the sediment of other places within oneself.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The novel is attentive to the emotional texture of this condition; the small dislocations of living abroad, the way memory rearranges itself in distance, the persistent question of where one truly belongs. Yet Banerjee resists easy nostalgia. Instead, he suggests that belonging is rarely singular or stable; it is rather assembled through fragments of stories, inherited memories, and fleeting encounters across nations and generations. In this sense, Absolute Jafar speaks to a wider South Asian experience, where histories of partition, migration, and global mobility continue to shape everyday life. What remains, finally, are the stories we carry with us, across borders, across time, and the fragile hope that they might still offer a way of imagining home.</p>