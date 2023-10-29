Amidst sanity and madness

Under the guise of a whimsical adventure story that features, whales, shapeshifting islands, and pirates, Mehta’s narrative is one of sisterhood, and not just any kind, but the sisterhood that extends beyond blood to encompass the profound connections women forge through shared experiences and unwavering support to the point of even madness. Through the characters’ journeys, you witness the transformative power of these sisterly bonds that remind you that family is not solely defined by blood but by the unconditional love and understanding that transcends all boundaries and boxes. To me, the most beautiful aspect that Mehta brings out is how the relationships between the characters portray sisterhood as a sanctuary that, even when seemingly not enough, is enough.