Amma as the nucleus

Amma is the nucleus that ties all the pieces of this volume together, but it is as much about the background characters and setting. We see teachers who enchant students with the 'Count Of Monte Cristo'; the haunting memory of a half-sister whom MT's father brought back from the then Ceylon but had to be taken back; the town of Thrissur, where novelists and poets breathed out the literature that all of Kerala would breathe in. We see mother goddesses, who may have once been people, reign as deities to families who today serve them. In destitute times, when mothers in a family have nothing to give children who go to sleep hungry, the goddess appears at the door with food. Or so the legend goes.