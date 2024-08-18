An idea whose time has come...

Village life in Kanthapura adheres to the rigidities of the caste system as it has for centuries. All this is soon blown up when young and idealistic Moorthy decides to hold a Ganesh-Jayanthi celebration and invites Jayaramachar, “the famous Harikatha-man”. Jayaramachar goes on to perform a Harikatha unlike any the residents of Kanthapura have heard, narrating the story of Siva and Parvati but subverting it to proclaim: “‘Siva is the three-eyed,’ he says, “and Swaraj too is three-eyed: Self-purification, Hindu-Moslem unity, Khaddar.’” The police soon arrive to put an end to the proceedings but the seeds have been planted — foreign clothes are the first to go and the spinning wheels soon arrive. Not everyone is pleased — the upper caste householders proclaim Moorthy to be a ‘veritable Mohammedan’ for the way he is ‘mixing with the Pariahs’ and his eagerness to bring people of all castes and religions together in the pursuit of Gandhian ideals. His mother Narsamma is harangued for the dishonour her son brings on Kanthapura and the threats of excommunication being issued by the Swami against the whole village.