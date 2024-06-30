An infuriating protagonist and a vague plot

However, it is understandable where Chizu’s spiteful attitude stems from. After breaking up with her sleazeball of a boyfriend from her hometown, Chizu meets a new man, only to find herself in another unremarkable relationship. She drifts from one part-time job to another without any clear purpose or direction and leads a rather monotonous life. Moving to Tokyo to get her life back together does not seem to be working for her either. As the book progresses, it becomes increasingly hard to sympathise with such a protagonist. It is only towards the end that you begin to empathise with her as she prepares to move on and build a better life for herself. While Aoyama mainly focuses on the angst a young woman harbours while transitioning from a teen to an adult, some of the other plot points in the book that make for an interesting read are the lives of the older women — specifically Chizu’s mother and Ginko. Aoyama does a good job of comparing the lives of the young and the old. The parallels she draws between Ginko and Chizu are fun to explore and Chizu’s mother’s new life in China brings about some compelling observations as well. Overall, this is not a bad book: just one that does not have a lot to offer.