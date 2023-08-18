Anita Nair’s new children’s book is about a dreamer

Anita is excited about her latest offering but admits that writing for children is “definitely harder than writing for adults”. She says, “I do not have to think about what kind of influence my writing has on a person when it comes to adults. But when writing for children, I have to be conscious of that. I cannot advocate certain things.” She is known for books like Ladies Coupé, Malabar Mind, and The Puffin Book of Magical Indian Myths.