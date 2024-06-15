Are books better than television?

I completely agree that books are better than television, because books provide valuable knowledge which one may need in the future.

I believe that many people would agree with me, especially youngsters. Some may argue that not all books, like storybooks, provide knowledge. But I do not think that way. In my opinion, if a book provides a piece of information that you weren’t aware of, it helps boosts your general knowledge and helps you develop your thinking.

Personally, I find joy in reading more than anything else. Storybooks are my favourite as they possess the power to transport you to different worlds. Just give them a try.

Many people find history boring. It actually isn’t. Not when you get to live in the shoes of historical figures. It’s a lovely experience. Such books help mould one’s character, teaching important morals and values.

Legendary authors like Ruskin Bond, Sudha Murty, Enid Blyton, R K Narayan, and Shakespeare have truly taught me important life lessons and helped me transform into a better citizen.

Vignesh S, 13

Bengaluru, Karnataka