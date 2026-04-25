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Austen’s Indian afterlives

Even 250 years later, book buffs across the country continue to read the British author with pleasure and curiosity, drawn to her unerring eye for human follies, writes Indira Chandrasekhar
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 19:11 IST
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A vintage portrait of Jane Austen.

A vintage portrait of Jane Austen.

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 25 April 2026, 19:11 IST
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