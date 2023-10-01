Balancing act

Rahul presented the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a mission to spread love and harmony and ostensibly unite a nation torn asunder by bigoted ideologies and hate. The long march did enable Rahul to emotionally connect with the masses, but the Congress has failed to fully exploit the goodwill generated, the author believes. Rahul Gandhi’s fierce opposition to crony capitalism has been interpreted by some as anti-business. His stand on economic policies is marked by a certain level of confusion. Messaging is not his forte. Sugata points out that Rahul’s concept of the ‘union of states’ as a counter to BJP’s ‘one nation’ did not connect emotionally with the public. His ‘Idea of India’ has also not resonated with the masses. Rahul relies on reason not emotions in his speeches, the author opines. Strange Burdens is a political analysis with empathy. The book does not catalogue Rahul’s successes and failures. It stands out as an honest effort to understand the leader’s persona and captures the growing support for him as an alternative to Modi. A good read for all.