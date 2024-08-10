Becoming Indira | Book excerpt from 'Laxmi Panda'

I stayed up in the tree, waiting for signs of any new arrivals. Then, from a distance, I spotted a black motor car heading our way. I quickly slid down the tree trunk and rushed to the middle of the road, just in time to come face to face with the car and wave to stop it. The guards at the gate shouted, ‘Get out! Get off the road!’ I pretended not to hear and stood still. The car came to a screeching halt. I’ve always loved the sound of a screeching car. Kee … kee … keech! The driver, who was in INA uniform, immediately stepped out, absolutely fuming. ‘Have you lost your mind? What’s wrong with you? If I hadn’t managed to stop the car, do you know what would have happened?’ If this had been a magical story like the ones Ma would tell us, arrows of fire would have shot out from his eyes, turning me into ashes. The driver was so angry that I wondered for a moment if he really was going to shoot arrows at me, but just then, I heard a strong yet calm voice. ‘This stunt that you pulled off could have got you killed. Yet, I am impressed with your courage.’