Before Hitler became Fuhrer

It is precisely this stalemate and Hitler’s growing rise to supremacy in the Nazi party that provide Ryback with the entry points for his narrative. As the crisis in the government aggravated, some Right-wing non-Nazi leaders, principally Franz von Papen, arrived at the solution that to break the impasse, Hitler had to be brought into the government even if it meant making him the Chancellor. In their scheme, they thought they would be able to tame Hitler. Two of the masterminds of this plan were Papen and Alfred Hugenberg. The former said at the end of January 1933, “We’ve hired him [Hitler]’’; the latter said around the same time, “We’re boxing Hitler in.’’ (To be fair to Hugenberg it should be noted, as Ryback does, that the day after the swearing-in, he told a friend, “I just made the biggest mistake of my life.’’) Hitler was sworn in as the Reich Chancellor a little after noon on 30 January 1933. “Hitler is Reich Chancellor. Just like a fairy-tale,’’ was Goebbels’ telling observation.