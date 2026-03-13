<p>A Kannada edition of ‘My Name is Gauhar Jaan’, translated from English using AI, will be released on Sunday. The original book by Vikram Sampath tells the story of India’s first celebrity singer, Gauhar Jaan.</p>.<p>A translation tool developed by Bengaluru-based company Naav AI was used to generate the Kannada version. The company was co-founded by Sampath and technologist Sandeep Singh.</p>.'A Teashop in Kamalapura and Other Classic Kannada Stories' review: The many maps of cultural memories.<p>Conventional translation of a book can take three to four months, says Shrigouri S Joshi, language editor at Naav AI. “With the AI tool, the first draft of ‘Nanna Hesaru Gauhar Jaan’ was generated within 30 minutes, and the manual editing and corrections took about a month,” she adds.</p>.<p>Some issues in the AI translation revolved around context, tone and cultural nuances. “In Kannada, a single word can have several meanings depending on the context. Sometimes the AI chose a meaning that did not suit the situation,” she says. The book’s musical context also posed challenges. “References to ragas, including their names and spellings, had to be corrected,” she adds.</p>.<p>Shrigouri believes AI can assist rather than replace human translators. “AI can generate the first draft quickly, but the final quality still depends on human editing,” she says.<br><br><strong>Publisher says...</strong></p>.<p>M A Subramanya, founder of Hubballi-based Sahitya Prakashana, says he compared the Kannada translation with the original during proofreading. It was also reviewed by veteran journalist Gopalkrishna Hegde.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He says the AI-assisted translation appeared more uniform than manual translations. “In manual translations, translators often use different Kannada equivalents for the same English words. Here, the language was consistent throughout, with the translation about 85% accurate,” he says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The book is priced at Rs 595.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">‘Nanna Hesaru Gauhar Jaan’ will be released on March 15, 5.30 pm, at Viveka Auditorium, Yuvaka Sangha, Jayanagar. Entry free. To order, visit sahityaprakashan.com</span></p>