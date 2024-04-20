Book on film society movement

Senior journalist and writer V K Cherian, a loyal member of Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Chitralekha film society has released a book about India’s film society movement and film policies that shaped Indian cinema.

Titled ‘Celluloid to Digital — India’s Film Society Movement’, the book chronicles the seven-decade journey of film society movement and questions what they mean in the age of OTT.

The book is a revised and updated version of the author’s previous work, ‘India’s Film Society Movement: The Journey and its Impact’ (2017). While Cherian is currently working on, ‘Creative World of Adoor Gopalakrishnan’, his next book ‘Noon films and Renaissance of Malayalam films’ will be released soon. Cherian who has worked at multiple leading Indian newspapers is now the editor of the newly launched bilingual digital platform, Roots-Matti Majra.