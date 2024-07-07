Book release, talks mark Day 1 of Mysuru Lit Fest

Founder chairperson of MLFCT and curator of the literature festival Shubha Sanjay Urs said, “Besides creating a platform for the privileged, MLFCT and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 are trying to reach out to every strata of Mysuru city and surrounding villages, through our outreach programmes. The 31st book club was inaugurated last week. We have members from five years old to 83 years of age. We have extended our book club activities to orphanages, slums, building construction workers, differently abled, children and senior citizens. We also go to government schools, to read out books and teach English to them.”