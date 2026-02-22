Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

Book Review | The politics beneath the soil: The Dig shows why Keeladi still ignites Tamil pride

Over the past decade, nearly 20,000 artefacts have been unearthed from this site, making it contemporaneous with North India’s Gangetic civilisation.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 03:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 00:28 IST
BooksSpecials

Follow us on :

Follow Us