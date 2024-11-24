Bookrack for the week (24 Nov to 30 Nov)

<p><strong>The Grudges Of Gajanan Godbole</strong></p>.<p>Salil Desai</p>.<p>Hachette India, pp 296, Rs 599</p>.<p>After years of being married to an overbearing wife and wading through life pretending to be half-dead, Gajanan Godbole has finally found himself alone. To satiate his grudgeful urges, he compiles a list; of people he feels deserve to be punished for having wronged him.</p>.<p><strong>The Art Of Physics</strong></p>.<p>Zahaan Bharmal</p>.<p>Bonnier, pp 256, Rs 499</p>.<p>Drawing on cutting-edge research and eye-opening insights from quantum mechanics, thermodynamics, chaos and complexity theory, this book shows that science offers a rich vocabulary for tackling contradictions.</p>.<p><strong>Just One Heart</strong></p>.<p>Jonathan Fisher</p>.<p>Harper, pp 316, Rs 333</p>.<p>Bridging the gap between Western science and Eastern wisdom, this book empowers readers with simple tools and daily practices to manage stress and cultivate lasting joy.</p>.<p><strong>Harry Hobbs</strong></p>.<p>Devasis Chattopadhyay</p>.<p>Niyogi, pp 316, Rs 595</p>.<p>Through this book, we step back in time to look at this period of change and upheaval, when Kolkata’s syncretic identity was moulded in part by these European and American settlers.</p>.<p><strong>The Glass Girl</strong></p>.<p>Kathleen Glasgow</p>.<p>HarperCollins, pp 464, Rs 499</p>.<p>Bella is at breaking point. Everyone in her life needs something from her, and there’s only one thing that dulls the pain. But one night changes everything. </p>