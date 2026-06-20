Bookrack for the week

<p><strong>The Shortest History Of Football</strong></p><p>Brian D Bunk</p><p>Picador,</p><p>Rs 599</p>.<p>This book traces the incredible history of football, comprised of both glories and tragedies: from muddy World War I trenches to the stadium-palaces of Saudi Arabia; the ancient Mayans to Lionel Messi.</p>.<p><strong>Yesteryear</strong></p><p>Caro Claire Burke</p><p>Fourth Estate,</p><p>pp 400, Rs 599</p>.<p>When she wakes up in a distorted, deeply unsettling version of her own reality, what begins as a biting critique of curated online perfection spirals into something far darker, stranger, and impossible to escape.</p>.<p><strong>The Book Of Elon</strong></p><p>Eric Jorgenson</p><p>Harper, pp 400,</p><p>Rs 499</p>.<p>Musk’s mindset is laid out clearly in this book, the result of five years of work, distilling millions of words into an easy read. This isn’t a biography or a cheesy self-help book but a guide in Musk’s own words.</p>.<p><strong>Chand Bibi</strong></p><p>Sarah Waheed</p><p>Vintage, pp 480,</p><p>Rs 899</p>.<p>Deeply researched and narratively evocative, this is the definitive portrait of a woman who fought for her homeland and sought to unify a fractured region and of the quest to bring her story back into view.</p>.<p><strong>Eat Your Ice Cream</strong></p><p>Ezekiel J Emanuel</p><p>Penguin, pp 256,</p><p>Rs 999</p>.<p>The author distils the science into six simple, high-impact pillars: nutrition, exercise, sleep, alcohol, mental acuity and social connection. No fads. No extremes. Just evidence-based guidance on what actually works.</p>