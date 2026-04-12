<p class="title">Bookrack for the week (April 12 to April 18)</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">Release Me</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Tahereh Mafi</p>.<p class="bodytext">HarperCollins, pp 400, Rs 499</p>.<p class="bodytext">Set in the electrifying Shatter Me universe, this new instalment marks a powerful return to a world of high-stakes rebellion, dangerous alliances and forbidden desires.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">How To Think With Intention</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Patrick King</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bloomsbury, pp 208, Rs 599</p>.<p class="bodytext">Drawing from cognitive behavioural techniques, real life coaching insights, and scientific research, the book introduces a radical yet practical shift from passive thinking to intentional thinking.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">Kin</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Tayari Jones</p>.<p class="bodytext">OneWorld, pp 368, Rs 650</p>.<p class="bodytext">Tayari Jones returns with an exuberant, richly told story about mothers, daughters, and a lifelong friendship that is as dangerous as it is unbreakable.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">The Wild Heart Of India</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">T R Shankar Raman</p>.<p class="bodytext">Westland, pp 512, Rs 79</p>.<p class="bodytext">Braiding scientific insights with personal reflections, this brilliant collection of essays probes the question of what it truly means to be a part of nature.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">Almost Sixteen</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Arsh Verma</p>.<p class="bodytext">Penguin, pp 312, Rs 399</p>.<p class="bodytext">In this brand new coming-of-age novel, the author leads us on a bittersweet and irreverent journey through first love, fragile friendships, and the messy, often hilarious trials and tribulations of adolescence.</p>