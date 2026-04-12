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Bookrack for the week (April 12 to April 18)

Set in the electrifying Shatter Me universe, this new instalment marks a powerful return to a world of high-stakes rebellion, dangerous alliances and forbidden desires.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 00:40 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 00:40 IST
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