Bookrack for the week (Aug 18 to Aug 24)

Take No. 2020
Puneet Sikka
A smoke-and-mirrors story decked in acerbic humour and grief, this is a story within a story, where reality is nothing except what you believe in.
1965
Ian Cardozo
Penguin, pp 304, Rs 350
This account highlights the human dimension of war through the dramatic personal experiences of army and air force officers.
Delhi: A Nature Journal
Anuradha Kumar-Jain
This book follows the changing seasons as they play out day after day in an uncompromisingly urban landscape. The beautiful illustrations bring alive the evocative writing.
Stress To Zest
Aritra Sarkar
In this collection of stories set in diverse contexts across the globe, you’ll meet characters from all walks of life whose journeys are not mere survival tales; they’re blueprints for transformation.
But I Am One Of You
Samrat Choudhury and Preeti Gill (Eds)
HarperCollins, pp 316, Rs 599
The ideas of who belongs and who does not, who is an insider and who is an outsider have sparked severe friction in Northeast India for decades now. This anthology addresses these pressing questions by bringing together a variety of voices from different communities across the Northeast.
Published 17 August 2024, 18:47 IST