JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

Bookrack for the week (Feb 18 to Feb 24)

Last Updated 17 February 2024, 22:32 IST

Follow Us

Rain Harvesters

Sylvia Sikundar & Stephen Aitken

Harper Children’s, pp 104, Rs 199

This book is part of a series that introduces important environmental issues to young readers, such as water pollution, conservation of endangered species, recycling, the harmful impact of pesticides and deforestation.

10 Indian Languages

Karthik Venkatesh

Penguin, pp 152, Rs 199

This book talks about 10 Indian languages, their evolution, transformation and development. The author traces the long and varied journeys of the chosen languages.

Goagr@m

Bina Nayak

HarperCollins, pp 272, Rs 399

Mesmerised by the world of social media influencing, Madhur Chopra aka Maddie, escapes from Covid-infested Delhi to tranquil Goa. The story takes you behind the scenes to reveal the pain behind the pout.

2024: India In Free Fall

Sanjay Jha

HarperCollins, pp 328, Rs 599

The author argues that India is in a state of free fall. With the country set to go to the polls once again, he raises urgent issues, from the othering of Muslim minorities to the bulldozing of citizens’ rights.

Rukhmabai

Sudhir Chandra

Macmillan, pp 236, Rs 499

An outcome of research spanning decades, this authentic and perceptive biography shines brilliant new light on the extraordinary but little-known life of a rebel doctor who dared to challenge the norms of her time.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 February 2024, 22:32 IST)
Books

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT