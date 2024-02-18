Bookrack for the week (Feb 18 to Feb 24)

Rain Harvesters
Sylvia Sikundar & Stephen Aitken
Harper Children’s, pp 104, Rs 199
This book is part of a series that introduces important environmental issues to young readers, such as water pollution, conservation of endangered species, recycling, the harmful impact of pesticides and deforestation.
10 Indian Languages
Karthik Venkatesh
Penguin, pp 152, Rs 199
This book talks about 10 Indian languages, their evolution, transformation and development. The author traces the long and varied journeys of the chosen languages.
Goagr@m
Bina Nayak
HarperCollins, pp 272, Rs 399
Mesmerised by the world of social media influencing, Madhur Chopra aka Maddie, escapes from Covid-infested Delhi to tranquil Goa. The story takes you behind the scenes to reveal the pain behind the pout.
2024: India In Free Fall
Sanjay Jha
HarperCollins, pp 328, Rs 599
The author argues that India is in a state of free fall. With the country set to go to the polls once again, he raises urgent issues, from the othering of Muslim minorities to the bulldozing of citizens’ rights.
Rukhmabai
Sudhir Chandra
Macmillan, pp 236, Rs 499
An outcome of research spanning decades, this authentic and perceptive biography shines brilliant new light on the extraordinary but little-known life of a rebel doctor who dared to challenge the norms of her time.