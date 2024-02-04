Bookrack for the week (Feb 4 to Feb 10)

A Star Named Bibha
Multiple Authors
Harper Children’s, pp 200, Rs 499
This is a collection of short biographies of 30 trailblazing Indian women who have broken the glass ceiling, and done it in style.
Lorenzo Searches For The Meaning Of Life
Upamanyu Chatterjee
Speaking Tiger, pp 304, Rs 699
A study of the extraordinary experiences of an ordinary man, of both the majesty and the banality of the spiritual path, this marks a new phase in the author’s literary journey.
A Game Of Fire
Nanak Singh & Navdeep Suri (translator)
Harper Perennial, pp 344, Rs 499
The book follows Satnam as he observes the rising tide of communal violence threatening his beloved Amritsar. His own friends abandon their beliefs to join the relentless cycle of revenge and retribution.
The Ocean Is Her Title
Manjima Misra
Book Street, pp 117, Rs 299
This is the story of Poulomi transfixed between poetry and pathology, struggling through a welter of feelings, emotions, incapacities, and anxieties.
Maya Nagari
Shanta Gokhale & Jerry Pinto (Eds)
Speaking Tiger, pp 400, Rs 799
In the 21 stories of this collection, there is the city that labours in the mills and streets, the city that sips and nibbles in five-star lounges; the city that is a sea of people and speaks at least a dozen languages.