Bookrack for the week (July 7 to July 13)

My Beautiful Sisters
Khalida Popal
John Murray, pp 224, Rs 699
This is a gripping memoir about courage, the power of teamwork against all odds and the existence of hope in dark times.
Tilak: The Empire’s Biggest Enemy
Vaibhav Purandare
Rediscover an icon of Indian history whose ideas and actions continue to resonate today. Tilak’s story is not just a tale of resistance but also a testament to perseverance and conviction.
1990, Aramganj
Rakesh Kayasth and Varsha Tiwary (translator)
In this astutely crafted novel, the author deploys a Greek chorus of people’s fears, arguments and judgements to portray the social conundrum of India’s heartland.
Ravana’s Lanka
Sunela Jayewardene
The author travelled through Sri Lanka and listened to the storytellers and poets, researched Sri Lanka’s folklore, and sifted through race and religion to stitch together the history of a forgotten landscape.
Empire Of The Cholas
Siddharth N Vijayaraghavan
This book narrates the legend of the construction of the Big Temple in Thanjavur and the Chola Empire. Weaving together the fictional and the factual, it creates a tapestry that promises to captivate and enthral.
Published 06 July 2024, 21:38 IST