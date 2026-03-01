<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">In Search Of Lost Cities</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Sreelata Menon</p>.<p class="bodytext">Hachette, pp 248, Rs 399</p>.<p class="bodytext">Whole cities have gone missing. Cities that were once bustling with people, palaces, temples and traders...gone! Were they swallowed by earthquakes? Zapped by aliens? Or just forgotten over time? </p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">The Violin Maker’s Secret</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Evie Woods</p>.<p class="bodytext">HarperCollins, pp 416, Rs 550</p>.<p class="bodytext">Baggage claims agent Devlin, retired teacher Walter, and appraiser Gabrielle all have nothing in common, but can these three unlikely guardians unlock the secrets of the violin?</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">The Baby Bomb</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Govind Sandhu and Allen Shaw (Illustrator)</p>.<p class="bodytext">Harper Children’s, pp 118, Rs 399</p>.<p class="bodytext">One day, as Baby readies himself for his end, he manages to escape to the depths of the ocean. There, he finally finds a home. But with the threat of war looming over humanity, will he succeed in his mission?</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">Temples Of Awadh</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Vipul B Varshney</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bharti publn, pp 182, Rs 2,895</p>.<p class="bodytext">This book maps and documents over 150 temples, ghats and sarovars across Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Devipatan, built on five years of fieldwork, archival study, and scriptural research.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">The Binding</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Salma and Janani Kannan (translator)</p>.<p class="bodytext">Macmillan, pp 288, Rs 499</p>.<p class="bodytext">In this book, the author grapples with the many forces that shape our lives: faith, family, tradition and the complicated bonds that link us.</p>