Bookrack for the week (March 10 to March 16)

Last Updated 09 March 2024, 22:47 IST

Maktub

Paulo Coelho

HarperCollins, pp 224, Rs 499

This is a collection of stories and parables which promise to unlock the mysteries of the human condition. It invites seekers on a journey of faith, self-reflection, and transformation.

Compass And Blade

Rachel Greenlaw

Harper, pp 304, Rs 499

Mira is a wrecker, one of the seven chosen to swim out and plunder the wrecked ships beyond the Isle of Rosevear. The call of the sea beckons her into deeper waters.

Instruments Of Torture

Aparna Upadhyaya Sanyal

HarperCollins, pp 200, Rs 399

These stories are each named after a medieval torture device, and the true meaning of every title bubbles up to the surface as the connections between the various instruments and their psychological counterparts are laid bare.

Look Again

Tali Sharot & Cass R Sunstein

Hachette, pp 280, Rs 699

What if we could find a way to see everything anew? What if you could regain sensitivity, not only to the great things in your life but also to the terrible things you stopped noticing?

Broken Promises

Mrityunjay Sharma

Westland, pp 348, Rs 699

This book tells the story of Bihar’s plunge into an abyss of crime, corruption and economic ruin during the tumultuous decade of the 1990s, often referred to as the ‘Jungle Raj’ years.

