<p><strong>The Supreme Gift</strong></p>.<p>Paulo Coelho</p>.<p>HarperCollins, pp 112, Rs 399</p>.<p>Henry Drummond defined love as the culmination of 9 elements: patience, kindness, generosity, humility, gentleness, dedication, tolerance, sincerity and innocence. Reflecting on this, Paulo Coelho brings us his interpretation of love.</p>.<p><strong>Queen Tara</strong></p>.<p>Frontier Medha Deshmukh B</p>.<p>Penguin, pp 320, Rs 499</p>.<p>From the ashes of defeat, a spark caught. A woman rose to meet the challenge. Tara, literally a radiant star. She galvanised the resistance, crafted brilliant, unorthodox strategies, and fought with unyielding courage.</p>.<p><strong>Algo</strong></p>.<p>Sharad Nalawade</p>.<p>Cool Physics, pp 300, Rs NA</p>.<p>Yug, a brilliant mathematician haunted by inexplicable psychic episodes, seeks out world-renowned physicist Hrida, only to uncover a mystery that defies the very laws of nature.</p>.<p><strong>The Shortest History Of Turkey</strong></p>.<p>Benjamin C Fortna</p>.<p>Picador, pp 256, Rs 599</p>.<p>This brilliant distillation traces Turkey’s long and complicated history from the rise and decline of the Ottoman Empire to the emergence of the modern Turkish Republic.</p>.<p><strong>Heartlines</strong></p>.<p>Chandrani Ghosh</p>.<p>Bloomsbury, pp 288, Rs 399</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sharmila Basu has curated the perfect life. He is the one variable she never planned for. From the gala circuits of DC and the quiet porches of Iowa City to the sun-drenched streets of San Sebastian, Spain, this is a love triangle unlike any other.</p>