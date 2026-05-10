<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">I Love My Amma</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Vasudhendra</p>.<p class="bodytext">Harper, pp 256, Rs 350</p>.<p class="bodytext">First published in Kannada, this unforgettable collection of essays traces a son’s journey from childhood reverence to adult understanding, when he finally sees his mother for who she truly is: flawed, stubborn, fierce and magnificently human.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">Captain Mani’s War</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">PRS Mani and Inderjeet Mani (Ed)</p>.<p class="bodytext">Juggernaut, pp 256, Rs 699</p>.<p class="bodytext">In March 1944, the Japanese invaded northeast India. There followed some of the fiercest battles of World War II. Documenting the war was an Indian journalist called PRS Mani, who had left his AIR broadcasting job to become a public relations officer for the 14th Army and subsequently the Southeast Asian Command. This is his story.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">The Man From Kashmir</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Muddasir Ramzan</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bloomsbury, pp 192, Rs 499</p>.<p class="bodytext">Set in the fictional town of Poshmarg, this interconnected novella unfolds through episodic vignettes that trace the lives of a sprawling family across generations.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">August 17</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">S Hareesh and Jayasree Kalathil (translator)</p>.<p class="bodytext">Harper, pp 432, Rs 599</p>.<p class="bodytext">Brilliant, subversive and darkly funny, this is a novel of astonishing scope and imagination from one of the most daring and original voices in contemporary Indian fiction.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">Bheja Fry</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr Mazda Turel</p>.<p class="bodytext">Juggernaut, pp 312, Rs 499</p>.<p class="bodytext">Through some unusual cases, Dr Turel comes to understand illness not just as a medical condition, but as a test of resilience, identity and the human spirit.</p>