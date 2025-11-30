<p><strong>U-Turn by Gauri Shankar Raina</strong></p>.<p>Niyogi, pp 184, Rs 495</p>.<p>This collection of stories unravels the lives of Kashmiri-speaking people, set against the socio-cultural backdrop of the land. Some stories reflect the deteriorating environment of the valley and the plight of the minority community.</p>.<p><strong>The Serpent’s Tale by Sravana Borkataky-Varma, Anya Foxen</strong></p>.<p>CUP, pp 296, Rs 599</p>.<p>This book traces the intricate global histories of Kundalini, from its Sanskrit origins to its popularity in the West. It explores its symbolic link with the serpent and its fraught connections to sexuality.</p>.<p><strong>The Courtesan, Her Lover and I by Tarana Husain Khan</strong></p>.<p>Hachette, pp 336, Rs 699</p>.<p>In the royal courts of 19th-century Rampur, courtesan–poet Munni Bai Hijab captivates the legendary Urdu poet Dagh Dehlvi. More than a century later, Rukmini, an aspiring writer, stumbles upon Dagh’s letters...</p>.<p><strong>Coffee King by Rukmini Rao and Prosenjit Datta</strong></p>.<p>Macmillan, pp 296, Rs 699</p>.<p>Through scrupulous reporting and extensive research, the authors undertake an investigation into how Siddhartha’s mega enterprise began its inexorable descent into collapse.</p>.<p><strong>Mission Saudi by Aloke Lal & Maanas Lal</strong></p>.<p>Rupa, pp 184, Rs 295</p>.<p>This is the gripping true story of India’s first-ever extradition of a sexual predator from Saudi Arabia. This landmark case tested the limits of international law, diplomacy and courage.</p>