Bookrack of the week

<p><strong>The Interloper</strong></p>.<p>Manoranjan Byapari and V Ramaswamy (translator)</p>.<p>Eka, pp 358, Rs 599</p>.<p>After escaping a deadly bomb blast in the city’s red-light area, Jibon returns to the Jadavpur railway station having lost his memory. However, Jibon has become a stranger to himself... </p>.<p><strong>The Other Mohan</strong></p>.<p>Amrita Shah</p>.<p>Fourth Estate, pp 320, Rs 599</p>.<p>Extensively researched in India, South Africa, Mauritius and Britain, this riveting account travels from Surat where the British East India Company established its footholds to nascent colonial cities, delving into the history of the Indian diaspora.</p>.<p><strong>Counting Miracles</strong></p>.<p>Nicholas Sparks</p>.<p>Penguin, pp 384, Rs NA</p>.<p>Three strangers’ worlds are about to collide, changing the trajectory of all their lives. Because some paths cross, some merge, and others guide you home...</p>.<p><strong>The Blue Hour</strong></p>.<p>Paula Hawkins</p>.<p>Penguin, pp 336, Rs 899</p>.<p>In this book, we follow Becker, a young art curator, who finds himself entwined in the life of renowned artist Vanessa Chapmans after her untimely death. </p>.<p><strong>The Lion, The Admiral And A Cat</strong></p>.<p>V Raghunathan</p>.<p>Westland, pp 264, Rs 499</p>.<p>This promises to be a thrilling account of a career and a life in the changing landscape of India from the 1970s to the present and offers sharp management lessons.</p>