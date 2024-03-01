Books on wildlife by Indian authors

‘The Vanishing’ explores the unaddressed issues that India’s wildlife faces. It sheds light on the controversy surrounding development and how it jeopardises our economic and ecological stability. This book discusses how the price of development initiatives is being paid by animals, which are facing danger due to the shrinking natural habitats. The author’s experience provides an insider’s view into India’s fading natural heritage and offers hope for the country’s wildlife in the near future. It was published in 2017 by Penguin.