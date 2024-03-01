To mark this occasion, Metrolife’s reading list examines India’s wilderness with books on wildlife by Indian authors. All books are available online.
Women In The Wild
Editor: Anita Mani
This 2023 release focuses on wildlife, the disappearing biodiversity, and the women who devoted their lives to studying and preserving it. It includes chapters on a diverse range of women ecologists and biologists and their journeys.
A Life With Wildlife
Author: M K Ranjitsinh
The primary architect of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, Dr M K Ranjitsinh, outlines the difficulties in wildlife conservation and suggests solutions in this 2017 book. He also discusses how wildlife conservation methods have changed over decades in this charming first-person account.
The Vanishing
Author: Prerna Singh Bindra
‘The Vanishing’ explores the unaddressed issues that India’s wildlife faces. It sheds light on the controversy surrounding development and how it jeopardises our economic and ecological stability. This book discusses how the price of development initiatives is being paid by animals, which are facing danger due to the shrinking natural habitats. The author’s experience provides an insider’s view into India’s fading natural heritage and offers hope for the country’s wildlife in the near future. It was published in 2017 by Penguin.
At the Feet of Living Things
Editors: Aparajita Datta, Rohan Arthur and T R Shankar Raman
This 2022 book is a compilation of essays written by scientists at the Natural Conservation Foundation. It highlights difficulties and joy associated with conservation work. It also discusses how conservationists try to resolve conflicts. The book lists examples like mediating conflicts between elephants and humans in Tamil Nadu and explaining how global warming and overfishing are bleaching the coral reefs of Lakshadweep.
Saving Wild India
Author: Valmik Thapar
In this book, conservationist Valmik Thapar outlines new, creative approaches to managing our wildlife. The author discusses various issues, including poaching and poor administrative policies, and provides a detailed plan for resolving such issues. Among other things, the author advocates for the repeal of laws, the redesign of training facilities, and the eradication of corruption. Aleph Book Company published this book in 2015.
Voices In The Wilderness
Editor: Prerna Singh Bindra
This book was published by Rupa Publications in 2010. It delves into the mysteries of nature across India, from rain forests and mangroves to marine habitats and mass nesting beaches. It is an anthology of writings from 20 eminent naturalists, scientists, and authors.