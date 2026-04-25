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Can classics speak truth to power?

These timeless works reveal subtle truths about the inner workings of our very being, writes Vanamala Viswanatha
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 19:46 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 19:46 IST
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