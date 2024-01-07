Cats as catalysts

Cats inevitably become teachers of life’s virtues. Their purrs resonate with empathy, echoing a silent understanding. While love blossoms in shared moments, their whims instil patience. Through their gentle vulnerability, they teach you kindness. Arikawa has successfully encapsulated this in 200-odd pages. The book has been translated by Philip Gabriel. The stories told from either the cats’ perspective or the humans’, are mostly realistic, with a bit of magical realism sprinkled about. The first story, which gives the collection its name, describes a family of four and their two cats over 20 years. It is one of the most heartbreaking stories in the collection — a definite tear-jerker. The other stories involve a married couple simultaneously dealing with a newborn baby and kitten, a grumpy man and his amusing relationship with cats, a boy’s difficulty in accepting his father’s new wife after the death of his mother, and a hungry pet. If you’re familiar with Arikawa’s previous work ‘The Travelling Cat Chronicles’, you’ll find familiar characters in the last two chapters, as they provide more insight into Saturo’s life. While some might make you cry, each story will make you fall in love with your cat a little more.