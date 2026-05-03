<p>Known for his ability to craft psychological <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/horror">horrors</a> rooted in the everyday, Arnab Ray’s writing often thrives on subtlety rather than spectacle. His narratives rarely depend on overt scares or dramatic shocks; instead, they cultivate a slow, creeping unease through atmosphere, symbolism, and the emotional complexity of his characters. </p><p>His horror feels intimate — less about what is seen and more about what is felt, remembered, and left unresolved. </p>.<p>The Bucket stands as a compelling example of this approach, presenting itself not merely as a story of murder but as a layered exploration of guilt, memory, and the enduring weight of the past.</p>.Penguin Horror Series: Monsters lurking within us all....<p>The novel follows a quartet of estranged childhood friends — once proudly calling themselves “the musketeers”. They reunite 30 years after a tragedy that has irreversibly fractured their bond. </p><p>Time has ushered them into vastly different lives: one is a Bollywood star, another a government minister, the third a physics professor, and the fourth is battling cancer. </p><p>Despite their outward success and distance from one another, they are drawn back together by the production of a murder documentary, centred on the same tragedy that once tore them apart — the death of their friend, Pramila. </p>.<p>Right from the outset, The Bucket establishes an unsettling and persistent tone. Pramila’s death, by drowning in her own home, lingers as more than a past event; it feels like an active presence within the narrative. Ray carefully builds this atmosphere through the recurring motif of water, which becomes both a symbol and a source of dread. </p><p>Whether it appears as tears, a passing mention of rain, or something as mundane as a glass of ice-cold water, each instance carries an undercurrent of unease. Over time, this repetition transforms the ordinary into something ominous, allowing the horror to seep quietly into the reader’s consciousness rather than striking them directly.</p>.<p>The strength of the novel lies significantly in its characters. Each character is thoughtfully constructed, shaped by the passage of time, personal ambition, and the shadow of their shared past.</p>.<p>Their differences — in profession, temperament, and worldview — add depth to their interactions, and their individual arcs reflect varying ways of coping with guilt and memory. However, Ray’s writing style occasionally blurs the distinction between their voices. </p><p>Despite this, each character ultimately leaves a lasting impression, especially through moments of introspection where they confront their own flaws, regrets, and moral ambiguities.</p>.<p>Another notable aspect of the novel is its willingness to engage with uncomfortable and sometimes regressive viewpoints held by its characters. Rather than presenting them as purely heroic or entirely flawed, Ray allows these perspectives to exist within the narrative in a way that feels authentic to the characters’ backgrounds and experiences. </p><p>These moments are handled with restraint and nuance, often evoking discomfort or second-hand embarrassment in the reader. This discomfort, however, serves a purpose — it reinforces the realism of the characters and highlights the complexity of their personalities rather than simplifying them.</p>.'The Bhootnii' to 'Bhoot Bangla': 5 Most anticipated horror films of 2025.<p>Structurally, the novel takes a non-linear path, weaving the past and the present fluidly, gradually revealing the events that led to Pramila’s death while simultaneously exploring the present-day consequences. </p><p>The transitions between timelines and perspectives are handled with clarity, allowing the story to unfold in layers without becoming disjointed. This shifting narrative structure enhances the sense of mystery and keeps the reader engaged as pieces of the puzzle fall into place.</p>.<p>That said, the novel is not without its flaws. Midway through, the narrative begins to feel somewhat repetitive, particularly in its use of how the characters talk, react, and the emotional beats. </p><p>Some plot developments also come across as predictable, especially for readers familiar with the horror genre. However, these shortcomings are balanced by well-executed twists that emerge subtly, often hiding in plain sight and gaining impact through the buildup that precedes them.</p>.<p>Taken as a whole, The Bucket is a haunting and introspective novel that lingers long after the final page is turned. With its evocative narratives, layered characters, and persistent sense of unease, the book offers more than just a mystery. It becomes a meditation on guilt, memory, and the inescapable clutches of the past. </p><p>Although it does falter at times, in pacing and repetition, its strengths lie in its ability to evoke quiet thrills and chills that ripple beneath the surface, making it a compelling and thought-provoking read.</p>