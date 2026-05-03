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Chills and thrills below the surface

The Bucket stands as a compelling example of this approach, presenting itself not merely as a story of murder but as a layered exploration of guilt, memory, and the enduring weight of the past.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 21:49 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 21:49 IST
BooksSpecialsThrillerFeaturesHorror

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