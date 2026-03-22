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'Citizen Under Siege': In the shadow of power

Devy’s writings maintain a style marked by urbane felicity and a tone of open dialogue. Together, they create a powerful impression of serious engagement with issues that concern all thinking citizens.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 19:56 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 19:56 IST
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