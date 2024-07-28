Cuisine ingenuity sparked by lack

The Mahars and Mangs mostly depended on the corpses of animals that died naturally (pad). Cattle considered holy were said to turn impure after death. Their edibility depended on the time of their death and the meat of such an animal was called helya. No animal parts were wasted. From the blood (a scrambled delicacy is prepared), to the tongue, brain (bheja), epiglottis (fashi), mesentery (undwar)liver, kidneys, heart, and intestines (wajadi), all parts were consumed. The leftover meat (chaani) was dried and preserved for later, difficult seasons like the monsoons. Over time, the communities got inventive and made tasty dishes with minimal ingredients. Evidently, eggs, milk and dairy products such as ghee and butter hardly find a mention. In fact, the author mentions how puran poli (holige/obbattu in Karnataka) is traditionally eaten with milk. Milk was rarely available to the two communities so they made gulavani (jaggery and dry ginger boiled in water) as a replacement. Animal fat was used as a substitute for oil while cooking meat — either when they ran out of oil or to save oil which was expensive.