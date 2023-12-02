Culinary capers in beguiling Kyoto

One of the standout features of the book is its meticulous attention to detail when describing both popular and lesser-known foods from across the East Asian country. The food in question here is prepared by Nagare and Koishi, a father and daughter duo, running a quaint and rustic eatery tucked away on Shomen-Dori Street. The restaurant has no signboard as Nagare believes whoever is destined to be at the diner will find their way there. However, what has people hunting down the restaurant is not the delicious food, but instead, the Kamogawa Detective Agency, which helps customers locate dishes they have long forgotten. Over six chapters, six customers approach the detective agency with their specific dish requests. From a granddaughter trying to recreate a core memory with her ailing grandfather to a young entrepreneur trying to recall the taste of his late mother’s cooking, the 200-pager makes for a wholesome read.