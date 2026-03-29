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'Every Last Girl' book review: ‘My education is the only thing that is truly mine’

Safeena Husain’s Every Last Girl chronicles her journey with Educate Girls, highlighting the fight to bring marginalized girls in Rajasthan back to school.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 22:13 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 22:13 IST
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