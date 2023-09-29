Ex-bureaucrat V Balasubramanian’s candid memoir now in Kannada

After joining the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) in 1967, Balasubramanian had the opportunity to work with various chief ministers of Karnataka — Veerendra Patil, Devaraj Urs, R Gundu Rao, S Bangarappa, J H Patel, and S M Krishna. “You find many stories where I refer to the then chief ministers of Karnataka. In the phrase ‘fall from grace’, the fall is not mine but that of the administration,” he quips.