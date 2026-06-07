Facing the future with grit & grace

<p>If you were to watch that very soapy yet finely detailed paean to the British aristocracy, Downton Abbey, as many times as I have, certain things stand out: the servants (and the Dowager Countess) were given the most cutting dialogues, the films aren’t a patch on the TV series, and the Earl of Grantham’s household shrank realistically through the years, signalling the changing times. The first episodes take place in a grand house with a full complement of housemaids, cooks, footmen and butlers; the final film showed the family purchasing (the horror!) a London flat while whittling down their staff.</p>.<p>A decade or so separates the fictional worlds of Downton Abbey and Mollie Panter-Downes’ 1947 novel, One Fine Day.</p>.<p>Yet there is much in common in terms of themes: the impact of two world wars on a feudal society that has existed for centuries, and the fading influence of the British Empire. And, of course, the lack of servants who’d hitherto kept the households of both the landed gentry and the middle classes running.</p>.'The Group': A 'lady book' full of brutal truths.<p>One Fine Day takes place on a hot summer’s day, not long after the Second World War has ended and is told mostly through the perspectives of three members of the Marshall family: Laura, the wife, Stephen, the husband, and Victoria, their daughter. The novel has been compared to Virginia Woolf’s Mrs Dalloway. Both stories are set in the aftermath of the world wars; Panter-Downes uses free indirect speech to meld both the third-person point of view and her characters’ inner worlds, just like Woolf, and the women at the heart of both novels set out on individual quests.</p>.<p>Clarissa Dalloway steps out of her house to buy flowers and get ready for her party, while Laura Marshall goes out to buy groceries and retrieve the family’s runaway dog. If you thought nothing much happened in Mrs Dalloway (except for a poet’s mishap with iron railings), even less action takes place in One Fine Day.</p>.<p>And yet what a transporting read it is, a portrait of a world that, as the novel’s epigraph from As You Like It says, has seen better days. There is deprivation around, along with physical remnants of war — barbed wire and German POWs working the fields. Then there are the ghosts of men killed in the battles and the women crushed under bombs who haunt the quintessential English landscape. But new life is coming through in this hot summer: the Marshalls’ gardener didn’t make it back, but their gooseberry bushes are heaving with fruit, and the plants grow with unruly vibrance. Stephen wants to bring some order to the space, while Victoria prefers it to remain wild and free.</p>.<p>The main conflict in One Fine Day results from male expectations of continuing domestic traditions rubbing up against the female desire for freedom in this new world. When the men were away during the war, the social norms were more relaxed, reflects Laura — “…she had snatched her meals anywhere. But now there was a man in the house again, they faced each other over polished wood, branching candlelight, the small ivory electric bell which was nothing but a joke.”</p>.<p>When Laura sees one of the big houses that will soon become an agricultural training centre, her immediate thoughts are not to empathise with her friends on the loss of their family home, but “All those windows, she thought in horror. For the rest of her life, now, she would see things from the point of view of cleaning them. Confronted by a masterpiece of architecture, she would think merely how much floor to sweep, how many stairs to run up and down.”</p>.<p>Though the narrative of One Fine Day is threaded through with loss, Mollie Panter-Downes’ prose is marked with sweet musicality and buoyancy. The reader knows that none of these characters is about to have a life-changing epiphany — this is not a story in which a character walking away from their life would be the brave and bold choice. Instead, true courage here is knowing the future is uncertain but choosing to face it with resilience and grace.</p>.<p><em>That One Book is a monthly column that does exactly what it says — it takes up one great classic and tells you why it is (still) great. The author is a writer and communications professional. She blogs at saudha.substack.com</em></p>