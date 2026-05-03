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Falling for the ‘Japan effect’

Set in a coastal town, the story revolves around a small convenience store called Tenderness, a space that becomes less of a retail setting and more of an emotional dilemma.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 21:49 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 21:49 IST
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