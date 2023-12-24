Filter coffee or artisanal brew?

While writing the women in the story, I wanted to explore each of their perspectives in the most empathetic way that I could, while leaving as little room as possible for my own biases. The mothers in the novel have had different life experiences and expectations from society, which makes them view the world differently from their daughters. The daughters, on the other hand, are more impatient to step outside the limits of societal expectations and want to live their lives in a way that’s more truthful to themselves. This push-and-pull between mothers and grown-up daughters was interesting to examine, especially when their relationships were tested.