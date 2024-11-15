Five books to read on National Press Day

<p><strong>Western Media Narratives on India: From Gandhi to Modi</strong> </p>.<p><em>Author: Umesh Upadhyay</em></p>.<p>The book looks at how cultural imperialism continues to influence how western media covers news pertaining to India and other third world nations. The narrative begins in 1947 by examining how the nation’s independence was portrayed. It also features coverage of present-day news stories and crises such as Covid-19. </p>.<p><strong>India Misinformed: The True Story</strong> </p>.<p><em>Authors: Pratik Sinha, Sumaiya Shaikh, Arjun Sidharth</em></p>.<p>Through the book, the authors seek to expose the misinformation and fake news, used cleverly to sway elections and public opinion. The book equips readers with tools to detect fabricated news. It answers questions such as ‘Was Jawaharlal Nehru anti-Hindu?’, ‘Is Sonia Gandhi the fourth richest woman in the world?’ and ‘Did Rahul Gandhi register as a non-Hindu at the Somnath Temple?’. </p>.<p><strong>The Maz Files: Scoops, Scams And Showdowns</strong></p>.<p><em>Author: Mazhar Farooqui</em></p>.<p>Investigative journalist Mazhar Farooqui has been on the trail of international criminals for decades. In his memoir, he takes readers on a trip through his adventures that extend from the Burj Khalifa to the Zimbabwean badlands. He writes about how he befriended <br>M F Husain and made an enemy of Michael Jackson, and how his endless pursuit of criminals resulted in legal action against them.</p>.<p><strong>Battle for Freedom of Press in India </strong></p>.<p><em>Author: K S Padhy</em></p>.<p>One cannot overstate the importance of a free press in a country like India, where the literacy rate is low. In this book, the author examines the role of the Indian press and the restrictions placed on it during the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries.</p>.<p><strong>Breaking The Big Story </strong></p>.<p><em>Author: B G Verghese </em></p>.<p>The book comprises nine essays covering moments of Indian journalism when reporters broke important stories that left an impact on the country. Journalist Raajkumar Keswani talks about covering the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984 and the incidents leading up to the disaster, while others like Sanjoy Hazarika, Teesta Setalvad and Muzamil Jaleel recount the crimes committed based on ethnicity and identity in Assam, Gujarat and Kashmir.</p>.<p><em>(All books available online.)</em></p>