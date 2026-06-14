Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

'Forbidden Desire': Unearthing forgotten queer pasts

The rapid social, economic and political changes reshaping the world have rendered many traditional gender binaries increasingly dysfunctional and obsolete.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 22:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 22:16 IST
BooksSpecialsQueer community

Follow us on :

Follow Us