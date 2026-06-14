'Forbidden Desire': Unearthing forgotten queer pasts

<p>Our society may forbid transgressive desires, but it has preserved their expressions in murals, paintings and artefacts since time immemorial. While Shiva’s Ardhanarishwara captures the synthesis of masculinity and femininity, the stone carvings of the Khajuraho temples reflect a proto-feminist past that is quintessentially queer.</p>.<p>The fascinating thing about queerness is that it permeates time. It may be suppressed by societal norms or expressed through myriad forms of human desire, but an element of femininity or masculinity exists in each of us. It emerges and finds expression when circumstances permit. Queerness manifests as a gender identity that extends beyond societal norms. It is as natural as breathing because human bodies and minds do not fit neatly into prescribed templates of gender identity.</p>.Between secrecy and celebration: Bengaluru's queer community on marriage.<p>The rapid social, economic and political changes reshaping the world have rendered many traditional gender binaries increasingly dysfunctional and obsolete. Even in ancient, medieval and early modern times, polyamory, polygamy and polyandry were widely recognised. Draupadi may appear to be mythology’s only polyandrous woman, yet polyandry was a lived reality in several communities across the subcontinent. The practice of having multiple husbands persisted in remote mountain regions as late as the nineteenth century. Anthropologists have proposed socio-economic explanations for such arrangements, but human desire remained the force that sustained them.</p>.<p>Ancient mythology is replete with examples of gender fluidity. Even the gods are included, for divinities transcend gender. Shiva is often depicted as hyper-masculine, while Vishnu is frequently associated with feminine qualities. These may be the most prominent examples, but social practices relating to diverse gender identities formed a subculture that endured for centuries. Indian society was largely accommodating of such expressions, but to prudish Victorian eyes they appeared scandalous. Consequently, colonial rulers systematically erased many South Asian queer subcultures. A host of laws criminalised them, while society was conditioned to view the past as necessarily regressive.</p>.<p>Sindhu Rajasekaran, who holds a doctorate from the University of Strathclyde, identifies herself as ambiguous and acknowledges that the decriminalisation of Section 377 spared her the burden of having to justify who she is: sapphic, fluid, ambiguous and bisexual. Her exploration of gender identity led her to conclude that gender fluidity is not a foreign fad. Because it does not fit within Victorian notions of rigid gender binaries, she argues, it must be understood through a process of decolonisation. In <em>Forbidden Desire</em>, she places contemporary categories of gender identity within a broader cultural and historical perspective. She further contends that queerness has the potential to dismantle patriarchal structures, which may explain why emerging LGBTQ+ identities continue to face resistance and struggle for wider social acceptance.</p>.<p>Sindhu argues that patriarchy is threatened by gender fluidity because it has the power to unsettle entrenched hierarchies. Patriarchal systems, she suggests, are rooted in masculine modes of thinking that simultaneously fetishise the feminine. As androgynous expressions gain wider recognition, she finds reason to believe that the future is turning femme. Long-suppressed desires are beginning to surface. In this context, she proposes “mxn” as a gender expression that is neither man nor woman. Viewed through this lens, individuals are free to express themselves in ways that reflect their authentic selves.</p>.<p>Queerness is not out of the ordinary. It neither conforms to prespecified categories nor remains confined within established customs and practices. Instead, it represents a period of destabilisation in traditional gender roles and relationships. <em>Forbidden Desire</em> offers a fresh way of approaching enduring questions about existence and the societies we have created, both in the past and in the present.</p>