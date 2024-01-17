Four books on Indian birds

There are over 1,300 species of birds that are native to the Indian subcontinent. The region accounts for about 15 per cent of the world’s bird species. National Bird Day was observed on January 5. Metrolife lists four books to learn more about India’s birds.
Birds of India — A pictorial field guide
Author: Bikram Grewal
‘Birds of India’ details about 1,300 species and subspecies of birds found in India. It contains over 4,000 colour photographs depicting flights, plumage and hunting styles. It is apt for both novice bird watchers and expert ornithologists.
The book of Indian birds
Author: Salim Ali
This book is a favourite with amateur and expert bird watchers. Covering 538 species it reflects the author’s intimate knowledge of
various regions
of the Indian subcontinent. The illustrated book is considered the definitive guide for birding enthusiasts in the country.
Birds of the Indian Subcontinent
Authors: Richard Grimmett, Carol Inskipp, Tim Inskipp
Over 1,000 species of birds are detailed in this field guide. Descriptions and maps of where the birds are found make it easy for readers to get a grasp of the subject matter. The book also provides tables with summaries of
identification for birds that are hard to spot, such as nightjars, warblers and rosefinches.
100 Best Birdwatching sites in India
Authors: Bikram Grewal, Bhanu Singh, Panchami Manoo Ukil
This is a fully illustrated book that describes the 125 best sites to spot common and rare species of birds. Maps of each area are accompanied with detailed descriptions of the terrain. Accommodation, best time to visit and conservation issues are also highlighted.