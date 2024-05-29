Four books on the impact of Israel-Palestine conflict

This highly-acclaimed novel is set in 1949, a year after the Nakba, a catastrophe that led to the displacement of seven lakh Palestinians. The book is sectioned into two parts. While the first half follows the rape and murder of a young Bedouin girl, the second half presents the narrative through an unnamed Palestinian woman in Ramallah who becomes obsessed with the murder of the girl. The book puts into perspective why the small historic tragedy matters even today, when the situation is no less horrific — with continuous bombing, besiegement and forced displacement.